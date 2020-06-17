Are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards ready for marriage? She replies

British singer Perrie Edwards, who has been dating England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the last three years, is not yet ready to make a long-term commitment.

Speaking about fellow Little Mix band singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement last month to another English footballer, Andre Gray, Perrie said that though the "pressure is on", she's not in a hurry.

"Everyone keeps saying 'the pressure's on' and I think that is because Andre did such an amazing job. So, all the boys in Alex's life now are like, 'Oohhh!' But we're not ready for that yet. We're just letting them two [Leigh-Anne and Andre] enjoy it. Oh, love is wonderful isn't it, guys," Perrie said on British radio show, Capital Breakfast.



Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiance Andre Gray

Perrie recalled how she got emotional when Leigh-Anne informed the band mates about the proposal.

"As soon as she [Leigh-Anne] texted on our group chat, we were like, 'Oh my God, it's happened.' And I sobbed. I cried my eyes out as though I had been proposed to because I was so happy. She deserves the world. They are such a lovely couple," added Perrie.

