Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating? The internet wants to know!

Gossip mills have been working overtime after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's joint entry at Sonam Kapoor's reception



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral with fans wondering if the two were an item. Well, tongues went wagging when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a joint entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception.

There has been buzz that the Brahmastra actors are seeing each other. Alia Bhatt, 25, has said that she always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, 35, ever since his Saawariya (2007) days. Whether they are together or not, time will tell.

Meanwhile, Alia took to Instagram to share her picture with her rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and many celebs showered all hearts and awws and smileys on their photo.

While Mouni Roy posted heart smileys on their picture, Bipasha Basu mentioned "Cuties". But what caught our attention was Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, posted a heart emoji with an arrow through the center, like the arrow that cupid shoots for love. Hmm! Well, that confirms a lot we think!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all geared up for her film Raazi. When asked if she had signed anything new, she said, "Actually, I have. But I leave the announcement to the producers. At the moment I have 'Gully Boys', which is complete. Now one year would be taken up with 'Bramhastra' and 'Kalank', both Karan Johar's productions which is like home to me."

