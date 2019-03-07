Are friends just for the fun times?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 21-year old currently in college and have made a few friends over the past couple of years. I have serious doubts about whether they are genuine though. We hang out often and watch movies together and chat when we are in class, but they never seem to be around when I really need them. For example, my mother was ill a few weeks ago and I really needed their help and support, but not one of them showed up. I don't know if this is just how people behave, or if I have high expectations. Should I confront them and ask why none of them show up unless it's all fun and games? Or should I just get new friends?

At the risk of sounding like your grandfather, I have to say that learning how people behave is an ongoing process. They may surprise you when you least expect it, or let you down when you need them the most. Looking for new friends isn't really a solution, nor is confronting your current friends, because learning how to evaluate people is simply a learning process that will take you time. Maybe your friends all had genuine reasons for not showing up when you needed them. I suggest you hang out with them without expectations, meet new people, and you will eventually find those who will want to stick with you through thick or thin. You're 21; don't give up on humanity just yet.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

