Are Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan teaming up for Aanand L Rai's next?

It is in talks that filmmaker Aanand L Rai has reached Hrithik Roshan And Sara Ali Khan for a film

Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Aanand L Rai has approached Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan for his film, which is said to feature his Raanjhanaa (2013) star, Dhanush. Though Rai is seen doing the rounds with his arm in a sling due to an injury, he has finally begun work on his next project after the debacle of his last outing, the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero. The filmmaker, who had been maintaining a low-profile, is now back in action. What is proving to be of interest to industry folk is his desire to team up with Roshan. Aanand L Rai

Rai is known to have given Kangana Ranaut one of her biggest hits, Tanu Weds Manu (2011) as well as its sequel in 2015. Though there has been talk of a third outing, his decision to turn to Roshan has set tongues wagging.

Dhanush

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next, Love Aaj Kal sequel. On Friday, Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for the India Couture Week in New Delhi. Accompanying her to the event were Kartik Aaryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. This is Sara's debut on the ramp and both, Kartik and Ibrahim, who were seen sitting in the first row were excited for Sara.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor is currently basking the success of Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

