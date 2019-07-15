Are India on their way to World Cup 2023 triumph?

cricket-world-cup

Home teams, including India, Australia and England have won the last three World Cups, with the 2023 World Cup happening again in India, will the team lift their third ODI World Cup in the next edition?

English Cricket Team

As the trend seems to move, India not only might be the favorites but may just end up winnings the next cricket world cup. The reason- they are the hosts country.

As England won the recently concluded 2019 World Cup, It exposed the trend suggesting and shedding light on how the hosts of a cricket world cup have won the trophy in the past decade.

It all started in 2011 wherein hosts India lifted the coveted trophy for the second time after 28 years in Wankhede Mumbai in front of the maxed out 50,000 home fans against Sri Lanka.

The World Cup 2011 was hosted between 3 counties namely Bangladesh, India & Sri Lanka. And amongst the co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka emerged as the World Cup finalists.

looking a little further, the 2015 World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Needless to say, both the countries ended up together in the finals as the black caps lost it to the Aussies.

So, What are the factors that are swinging in the hosting countries favor?

Conditions – Home conditions provide an invaluable advantage to the host team as they are very well versed with the weather.

Pitch Behaviors AS the Conditions are are very familiar and the players from the host team may have played on those grounds quite a lot compared to the other countries, they are knowledgeable about how the pitch will behave under what conditions

The fan Support The fans act as the 12th player for any team as their constant support and motivation help a player in trying to encourage and give his 100 percent.

Indians relied on thus had a few match winners in Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Ashwin, and Piyush Chawla in the setup. Australia had The likes of Mitchell Johnson, Mittel Starc, etc in their ranks who had a very good idea on how the pitches will behave at the land down under

England hold the ranks of Chris Woaes Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and the match winner Ben Stokes and creates a pool of all rounders who were Aocstumed and ready to tackle every possible match situation.

As every team has more than 4 years to prepare for the tournament, the team's management or the board start developing p[layers who will me be extremely effective and produce better results for the team.

Indan relied on its spinners and thus had a few match winners in Harbajan Singh, Ravi ASshwin and Pisyush Chawla in the setup. Australia had The likes of Mitchell Johnson, Mittel Starc etc in their ranks who had a very good idea on how the pitches will behave at the land down under,

England hold the ranks of Chris Woaes Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and the match wionner Ben Stokles and createas a pool pf all rounders who were Aocstumed and ready to tackle ebry possible match situation.

As every team has more than 4 years to prepare for the tournament, the teams managenment or the board start delveloping p[layers wwho woll me be extremely effective and produce better results for the team.