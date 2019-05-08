Are mommy makeovers really safe?

health-fitness

Representational picture

Motherhood ushers in a new era in the lives of women. The world seems to be centred around the little bundle of joy. Yet, once the initial euphoria settles and she looks back, she misses her days of youthful yore. Pregnancy is an overwhelming physical and emotional journey. The beautiful experience of giving birth does take its toll on the young women and leaves behind stretched muscles, loose sagging skin, stretch marks and deflated breasts. Most women would then dress down to loose clothes to hide their baby weight. But the new age woman seeks more. She wants to wear gym clothes, run marathons and swim in oceans overseas and rock in little black dresses.

This has given way to the 'Mommy Makeover' phenomenon. Of late there has been a great upsurge in the number of women opting for a 'Mommy Makeover'. The goal of a mommy makeover is to restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing. Dr. Shraddha Deshpande, Cosmetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central says, "There are many areas of the body that can be addressed, most commonly the breasts, abdomen, waist, genitalia and buttocks."

The surgeries commonly included in this group contain-

Abdominoplasty or Tummy tuck.

Breast Augmentation or Breast Lift.

Liposuction.

Vaginal rejuvenation.

Buttock Augmentation.

The patient may opt for a combination of these procedures, which are either performed in the same or multiple sittings. However a lot of concerns have been raised of late about the safety of these procedures.

The risk is real. Any surgery lasting for more than 6 hours increases the risk for anaesthetic complications. The risks include bleeding, infection, wound healing issues, thrombophlebitis or at times pulmonary embolism.

Selection of the right candidate is mandatory. Not all patients are suitable for undergoing this surgery. The BMI should be less than 30, the patient should be a non-smoker and must undergo proper preanaesthetic assessment. Also, the patient must have completed her family and must be in a sound mental and physical condition to undergo this surgery. A woman's body undergoes a lot of physiological changes after pregnancy and child birth. It is recommended to wait for at least 2 years after childbirth for considering this surgery.

The practice of medicine and surgery is not an exact science. Although good results are expected, there is no guarantee. In some situations, it may not be possible to achieve optimal results with a single surgical procedure and another surgery may be necessary.

One needs to have realistic expectations while undergoing such procedures. Communication and patience is the key to achieving good results. It is imperative to select a board-certified plastic surgeon and an accredited facility to ensure complete safety while undergoing this surgery.

