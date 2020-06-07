Are Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif teaming up for Zoya Akhtar's next?

Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have collaborated on films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. Katrina Kaif and Zoya Akhtar have teamed up for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and their short film in the anthology, Bombay Talkies. Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif will share the screen for a while in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. How about Kaif, Singh, and Akhtar coming together for a film?

Pinkvilla reports that the filmmaker has roped in the two actors for her next film that will be a gangster drama. It will be as rustic and rooted in reality as her last blockbuster, Gully Boy. A source revealed the portal, "After Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya's next gangster drama. It's again in the dark, gritty space that Gully Boy was. Ranveer has already okayed the film. They were in the process of locking dates when the lockdown happened. Post this, first Ranveer will sort his dates out for his already committed films and then start Zoya's next."

It also added, "Katrina and Ranveer will be romantically paired on screen for the first time. She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer's character in the film. Katrina and Zoya are great buddies and when the director narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of it."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht coming up, whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi and her mega-ambitious Superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

