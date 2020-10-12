Are Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan expecting their first child?

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot on November 23, 2017, and now, a report has stated that the couple is all set to welcome their first child and embrace parenthood. After Hardik Pandya- Natasa Stankovic, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, this would be the third couple to welcome parenthood.

A report by Mumbai Mirror states the same. Friends of the couple have confirmed to the daily that the couple is indeed expecting. Ghatge is best known for her debut in the 2007 sports-drama, Chak De! India, and also acted in the thiller, Fox in 2009, also starring Sunny Deol, Arjun Rampal, and Udita Goswami.

She was last seen in the web-show, BOSS – Baap Of Secret Services. Essaying a cop implied that she had to dabble in a fair share of action in front of the camera. A former national-level hockey player, Ghatge says testing her body physically comes naturally to her. "In one episode, you'll see me riding the bike, fighting goons and shooting people."

She is keeping her fingers crossed as the success of the first season has sparked off the conversation of a second edition. For now though, she is happy that the 10-part series has found a fan in husband Zaheer Khan. "He watches all my projects. He has already binge-watched seven episodes."

The ALTBalaji production sees Ghatge play ACP Sakshi Ranjan, who joins Karan Singh Grover's character Sudhir Kohli as they crack criminal cases in their unconventional way. If the premise seems loosely inspired by the hit show, Castle, the actor insists the similarities end there. "It's unfair to compare the two. BOSS has its own flavour. Castle has an interesting banter between the leads, which is an aspect you will find in every other show or film. Besides the criminal cases, BOSS has another parallel story that will be revealed in the end."

