Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon pairing up for a film?

Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra

There were rumours that Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon will share screen space in Shotgun Shaadi, but an official announcement wasn't made. Sources suggest that the duo is apparently set to star in another film. "Sidharth has been consulting the casting director who works with Sanon. He is apparently keen to bring the two stars together on screen, and has also discussed some ideas with them," says an industry insider, adding that Malhotra is excited about collaborating with Sanon, as they share a close bond.

