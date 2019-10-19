Are Wankhede stadium fans at risk?

The two Foot Over Bridges bring spectators to this side of the Wankhede Stadium. Pic/ Getty Images

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have been notified by the Western Railway to restore the two Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) used by spectators on Maharshi Karve Road to enter the Wankhede Stadium during matches at their cost.

Western Railway's Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar told mid-day that the MCA has been told to provide funds for the repair work.

"As per our internal audit, these two FOBs have to be replaced. So, we have asked for funds to replace these two FOBs since they were built on MCA's request and are being used only by them during matches," said Bhakar. However, he wasn't aware about the amount needed.

MCA, however, claimed that Western Railway has not asked for funds, but only intimated them about the need to replace the two bridges. "We have not been told about the funds. They have informed us that the two bridges are dilapidated and need to be replaced. We are looking into the matter," an MCA official said.

The MCA official said the association spent R1 crore, 15 lakh in 2017 towards the repairs of bridges. "It is not even two years for the repair work," the official stressed.

It is learnt that the two bridges will be dismantled by Western Railway next year if the MCA fails to act.

On Thursday, MCA president Vijay Patil, vice-president Amol Kale, secretary Sanjay Naik, chief executive CS Naik and Wankhede Stadium architect Shashi Prabhu inspected the FOBs. It is understood that the MCA management will approach Railway minister Piyush Goyal to find a way out.

Close of 15,000 spectators access these FOBs to enter the Wankhede from the entrances opposite the Income Tax building.

The next international fixture at the Wankhede Stadium is the opening game of the India v West Indies T20I series on December 6.

