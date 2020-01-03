Does Bhumi Pednekar want an image makeover? Her latest bikini picture says so!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bhumi Pednekar wants to kick off the new decade with an image makeover. She wants to ooze sexiness and be a bombshell. The actor has played simple, de-glam characters in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). Now, Pednekar hopes glamorous roles come her way.

Even if we talk about her characters in 2019, she started the year with the fantastic and ferocious Sonchiriya and ended with Bala and Saand Ki Aankh, and all of them were united by powerful storytelling and searing performances. However, the actress didn't get the opportunity to explore the aura she possesses.

In 2020, as we enter into a new decade, the actress has plans to undergo a major transformation into her personality that may help her broaden her horizons on the celluloid. And it is very much evident from her recent Instagram posts. Talking about the first one, she posted a picture in a bikini and wrote- My mood for the next decade. Is any filmmaker listening? Take a look:

And in another post, the actress posed quite sensually and titillatingly and wrote- Siesta, have a look right here:

Given she has explored the heartland in every manner possible, it's evident she wants to branch out and enter the space of larger-than-life and high octane stylized pieces of work. On the work front, she has Takht, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Mr. Lele, and Durgavati coming up.

