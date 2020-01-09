Are you ready to see the evergreen actress Zeenat Aman like never before?

Zeenat Aman returns to the stage after 15 years with Saif Hyder Hasan's English play, Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba, which opens in the city next month.

It explores the relationship Mahatma Gandhi had with his wife. Aman plays Kasturba, a far cry from her Bollywood screen persona.

Aman, during the peak of her career, was regarded as the most bewitching performer in Hindi Cinema, someone who could charm anyone merely with her eyes. Success came in the form of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

And over the last few years, she still continues to be seen and heard with her performances. In 2017, she starred in the web series, Love Life and Screw Ups. And just last month, we saw her in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious period drama, Panipat.

But her greatest and most memorable roles in her illustrious career were Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Qurbani. There’s an adage that goes like there’s no alternative to the best. There have been tons of newcomers in the last four decades, but none of the actresses, even some of the most established ones, can come close to replicating the beauty and charm of Zeenat Aman.

