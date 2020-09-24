Are you really that old? Modi asks Milind Soman on Fit India anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness enthusiasts on Thursday after the completion of one year of the Fit India movement including cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Milind Soman.

"Fitness is key to competition," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that during COVID times fitness has got a new definition and it has become a people's movement, necessary for every age group.

"Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz" (A dose of fitness for half an hour daily), the PM said.

He said a family that plays and exercises together has an emotional bonding which has been proved during COVID times.

He said he believes that the people will join the Fit India movement and asked experts to help the people in becoming fit.

On a particularly light moment, PM Modi asked Milind Soman, who has often surprised people with his svelte physique and fitness enthusiasm, “Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?"

After a good laugh, Soman replied, "Many ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an inspiration for me and many others."

To which PM Modi revealed that he had been forwarded the video of Soman’s mother doing push-ups and he watched it five times in awe.

Taking the conversation forward Soman said that it is normal for a person to walk 100 Kms a day. The older generation was used to extensive walking and women in villages still do so for their daily chores like fetching water.

He added that one does not need to have gyms and advanced equipment to stay fit, all they need is mental strength.

Watch the full conversation here.

(With inputs from IANS)

