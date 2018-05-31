Are you smart enough to break out of jail?

To experience a new escape game venue in the city, The Guide writers turned into jail inmates and pieced together clues to plot a breakout. Did they succeed? Read on to find out



Snigdha Hasan (centre) and Shunashir Sen during the prep before entering the jail

As ardent viewers of crime shows, we have cracked many a case in our living room when a top cop urges his colleagues to think like a criminal. On a sultry Tuesday afternoon, we put that mental workout to use when we turned jail inmates to try Lockout, a prison breakout experience at the newly launched Mystery Rooms, an escape game venue in Andheri.



The second half of the challenge

Just over a month old, the venue already seems popular with children and adults alike, as is evident from an animated group of mommies and kids, who have a plan to make the most of their outing by signing up for games of varying difficulty levels. After a briefing session, it's team Guide's turn to get into character. We deposit our belongings (phones included) and slip into striped inmate uniforms, while our colleague gets handcuffed by a staff member. A few key punches later, we find ourselves in a lock-up with the jailor's room — and the possible route to our escape — staring at us through the bars.



The game requires teamwork

An audio clip plays once we are by ourselves, explaining how we have been wrongly convicted of a crime, and how, now that the jailor and his mates are out for exactly an hour, this is our chance to plot and execute a breakout. With this plausible premise and the aptly stark setting of the prison, it doesn't take us long to get cracking.

As we soak in the ambience, the words of the staffer — "everything around you is a clue" — begin to make sense. What also becomes evident, once we start deciphering the numbers and letters, is that the probability of succeeding in the mission is directly proportional to the number of teammates.

Fifteen minutes into the game and a few hurdles crossed, we are indeed beginning to think like criminals. But we alternate between moments of jubilation and lull as we have a go at some truly cryptic clues. A major breakthrough comes when we are able to free our colleague of his handcuffs. However, on entering the jailor's room, we realise we are only halfway through and that the clock is ticking. But now that we have got the hang of the challenge, the rest of it is more a race against time.



The setting and the final escape. Pics/Ashish Raje

And that race we lose, even as we come exhilaratingly close to the finish line. The staffer walks in and shows us how the rest of the game would have panned out. "We have had participants who have cracked this in 45 minutes," she tells us, as we look at her in disbelief. "But this was an hour of pure, engaging fun," says our colleague. "We didn't even miss our phones," we add.

We will be back soon, we assure the staff, but perhaps with more prisoners in tow.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

AT Shree Krishna Tower, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

CALL 8882668899

COST Rs 480 onwards per head (in a group of five on weekdays; under the ongoing discount)

Where to try other escape experiences

Escape the odds

One goal, five rooms, 150 locks and 60 minutes. If you think, you have what it takes to escape this adventure house, gather your pals and get cracking.

At The Amazing Escape, Durolite House, Link Road, Andheri West.

Log on to theamazingescape.in

Hunt for a clue

Use the ultimate weapon — the mind — to find your way out of a maze of mysteries. The more participants there are, the merrier!

Time 11 am to 10.30 pm

At Clue Hunt, multiple venues across the city.

Log on to cluehunt.in

Call 26005225 (Bandra West)

Find your escape

Scratch your heads and crack some cases in an escape room where you can plunge into wonderlands and adventures or live the '90s dream with their version of Jumanji.

At R City Mall, LBS Road, Ghatkopar West.

Log on to escapology.in

Call 8879978888

