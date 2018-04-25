Are you washing hair right way?

Bhavya Sharma, beauty expert at UrbanClap.com, and Ragini Bharatram, founder, Beauty Source, tell the right way to wash hair



From preparing your hair to applying conditioner after the wash, it is important to take note of how to do it right to get healthy hair, say experts. Bhavya Sharma, beauty expert at UrbanClap.com, and Ragini Bharatram, founder, Beauty Source, tell the right way to wash hair:

Prepare your hair: To prepare your hair for the wash, oil it two to three hours beforehand. An oil massage opens pores and enables better absorption of oil nutrients. Oil your hair from roots to tips and don't massage too hard. You can use coconut, mustard or olive oil and even a combination for your pre-shampooing routine.

Rinse gently: Start by rinsing your hair with lukewarm water. This will remove extra oil from hair and scalp and wash off dry skin on the scalp. It will further help open the cuticles and soften the hair. When rinsing, keep in mind to not start rubbing hair immediately but wait for your hair to be soaking wet.

Shampoo your hair: Choosing the right shampoo is important if you want your hair's natural shine and moisture to stay intact. For dry and damaged hair, it's best to opt for sulfate and paraben-free shampoo. Whereas for thin hair, go for a volumising shampoo. In any case, avoid shampoo with synthetic ingredients so that your hair doesn't get damaged. Don't rinse off the shampoo with warm water.

Apply conditioner: Hair conditioner is applied after you have rinsed out the shampoo completely. It helps in retaining moisture and binding hair cuticles. Apply it evenly along the length of hair (but not the scalp). Leave it on for a minute or so and then rinse it off with cold water.

Other things to keep in mind:

Wash your hair with lukewarm water as hot water is bad for your hair.

Apply a conditioning mask once a week -- a hair mask can offer deeper hydration and repair, leaving hair lush and shiny.

Take a small amount of shampoo and work it up to lather. Start from the scalp and gently move on to the body straight down to the tip.

Let your hair dry, the best way is to take a towel and wrap it around your head and soak all the extra water.

Understand your hair type. Go to a professional if need be and find out if you have a combination scalp, an oily one or the one that is prone to dryness.

Accordingly choose your hair products. Many people do not choose the correct shampoo and conditioner type for themselves.

Never wash your hair daily; experts suggest washing hair at least thrice a week and oiling at least two times a week.

Do not ignore dandruff. Use an anti-dandruff shampoo and alternate it with your regular shampoo till dandruff persists.

Do not switch between brands. Using different brands may show you different results but can also damage your hair.

