Are you woke?

So, I think of myself as a pretty cool guy. Up with the latest trends and lingo. When peeps of my generation talk nostalgically of things being "so simple in our time" and "kids of today, blah, blah, blah," I usually feel a tad superior. I want to say, "Chillax guys, get with the times."

Obviously, I can't be a millennial, because the numbers go against me. And yet, I have to say, every day, new words, new obsessions, crazy new challenges get added onto our social-media consciousness. For example, my neighbour's tattooed son told me nonchalantly, "Hey man (relieved he didn't call me uncle), I don't travel much. I'm into staycations, you see. I'm an Insta baddie." So, what's a staycation, you will ask, dear reader? It is a stay-at-home vacation. And an Insta Baddie is a super cool person, who's basically famous on Instagram (and rarely smiles, because he is so cool).

So, I'm going to sing three songs from the simplest musical of all time, The Sound of Music, to share with you my difficulty with today's terms and lingo. (Bear with me, not everything rhymes and it's one verse per song.)

Most Confusing Things

(Sung to the tune of My Favourite Things)

Bottle caps and Face Apps

Draped saris on Twitter

Peeps taking selfies to prove that they're fitter

Baby filters and boomerangs

Each with a meme

These are the most confusing

of things

Reading on Kindle and browsing on Tinder

Tweeting and trolling and trending and TikTok

Insta, and iCloud

Snapchat streaks and letsspeak

These are the most confusing

of things

Ghosting and MySpace

Slim videos and streaming

Bye Felicia and Bougies

Shooketh and slaying

Bruh and fortnite

Reddit and lit

These are the most confusing

of things

OH-DEAR-ME

(Sung to the tune of Do-Re-Mi, also called Do A Dear)

Oh my dear

More emojis I fear

New abbreviations

One by one

Me a name

I shoot myself

Selfies and Snapchat

Is all I do

(shouted) LOL!

Means laughing out loud

(shouted) SMH!

Means shaking my head

(shouted) GOAT!

Means greatest of all time

(shouted) FOMO!

That will bring us back to: Fear of Missing Out

Oho Dear

You're a Millennial, going on a

GenZennial

(Sung to the tune of Sixteen Going on Seventeen)

Male:

I'm a Millennial, going on a

GenZennial

Dude, I just need to think

Am iObsessed with my iPhone

Becoming a mad iClone

I'm a Millennial, going on a

GenZennial

With no identity

Everything is 'likes'

Hashtags are it

They're my identity

I'm a Millennial, going on a

GenZennial

Bro, I'm on the brink

Everything is viral

Everything is on line

Phubbing and PUBG

Female:

I'm a Millennial, going on a GenZennial

Viral is what I am

Fellows I meet

May tell me I'm sweet

And then something else

they'll tweet

I'm a Millennial, going on a GenZennial

I could be a Kardashian

Candy Crush and spilling the tea

Is everything I want to be

So, dear reader, are you woke?

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahul dacunha62@gmail.com

