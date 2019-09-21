Area 51 day is here and this is how netizens reacted on social media

An alien sculpture on the side of a road in Baker, California, which is known as the Gateway to Area 51

A viral Facebook post, shouting out to all the alien enthusiasts across the globe to gather in Amargosa Valley in Nevada and storm into the restricted area 'Area 51 region' on September 20 has already listed 600,000 people who say they are "going" to the event. Hosted by various accounts like "Shitposting cause im in shambles" and "SmyleeKun", the post has also collected 569,000 people who say they were "interested" in the idea of barging into Area 51, a controversial region that has tickled generations of conspiracy theorists.

September 20 was the day social media was flooded once again with Area 51 memes and post as netizens could not keep calm about it. Various funny videos, posts and memes surfaced the internet and went viral on Twitter. Here's how the internet reacted on September 20:

How we thought the Area 51 raid would go vs how it actually went pic.twitter.com/QifWJUUySk — Rahzell (@ReeceWannaBe) September 21, 2019

i hope this guy lives on to tell his future kids about the area 51 raid pic.twitter.com/xlEm8YEtoH — Tyler Become:Male (@MyChemTylers) September 20, 2019

Me at home after my mother said I can't go to the #Area51 raid#Area51stormpic.twitter.com/ZgAuMxcZnl — ð¨ðð ððð â§*:.ï½¡. (@driesmn) September 21, 2019

I managed to escape Area 51 with my own alien ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/iRmDsgV2XV — MOSES ALEXANDER (@_MosesAlexander) September 21, 2019

For years, conspiracy theorists have believed that the remains of crashed UFO spacecrafts are stored at Area 51, an Air Force base about 242 km from Las Vegas. It is believed that US government scientists reverse-engineer highly advanced technology in the labs. Apparently, the area is also prone to frequent UFO sightings. The signs outside the controversial regions prohibit people from photographing the place and also warns that security is authorised to use deadly force on those who insist on trespassing.

