'Aren't you still going to be jobless?,' asks a user to Abhishek Bachchan, his reply wins the Internet

According to the Unlock 5 guidelines, the cinema halls have been permitted to reopen with 50% seating capacity. And reacting to this, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote- "The best news of the week!!!!" (sic)

However, a user tried to troll him and this is what he said- "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" (sic) And the actor's reply has been winning the Internet. This is what he had to say to that troll, have a look at his reply right here:

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. ðð½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

When another user asked him how did he continue to get movies after Drona, he tweeted- "I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy." (sic)

In July this year, the actor, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, was tested positive for COVID-19. And talking about it in an interview with Hindustan Times, this is what he had to say, "I tried to keep my spirits up during that difficult time. The love, affection, concern and prayers of our family, friends and well-wishers (helped). (I) listened to what the doctors and medical staff instructed me to do and be a good patient."

The actor also talked about his experience of being a part of the industry for twenty years and having "witnessed the best in the business do it" all his life. "Contrary to popular belief, commercial film acting is not easy at all. To, convincingly and with utmost conviction do some of the things 'commercial cinema' demands is immensely challenging. But, now without the box-office barometer, directors and producers will possible cast a film on the merits of the script and its requirements in terms of casting. An actor's life will still be decided every Friday," he said.

