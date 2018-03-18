Aretha Franklin cancels concerts due to health concerns

Franklin was set to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in late April, and before that, had been slated to perform a concert at Newark's New Jersey Performing Arts Center on her 76th birthday (March 25)

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin has cancelled her two upcoming concerts on her doctor's orders. "Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months," her management sent in a statement to ew.com.

"She is extremely disappointed she cannot perform at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as she had expected and hoped to."

Franklin was set to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in late April, and before that, had been slated to perform a concert at Newark's New Jersey Performing Arts Center on her 76th birthday (March 25).

Both gigs have now been cancelled. She last performed live in November 2017, at Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation gala. In June, the 18-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at the Wang Theatre in Boston and at the Toronto Jazz Festival.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever