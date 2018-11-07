Aretha Franklin's documentary Amazing Grace to finally release

hollywood

The film was originally scheduled to premiere in 2015, before Aretha Franklin's lawyers were granted an injunction in court in Denver halting the showings

Aretha Franklin

Forty-six years after an Aretha Franklin gospel concert film was shot and abandoned, the late singer's documentary Amazing Grace will finally hit screens. The Franklin estate and producer Alan Elliott have reached an agreement to release the film.

Although no distribution deal is yet in place for a planned general release in 2019, the film will premiere next week at a New York festival, followed by week-long Oscar-qualifying runs this month in Los Angeles and in December in New York.

"In recent weeks, Alan presented the film to the family at the African American Museum, and we absolutely love it," Sabrina Owens, the late star's niece and executor of her estate, told an international website.

"We can see Alan's passion for the movie, and we are just as passionate about it. It's in a very pure environment, very moving and inspirational, and it's an opportunity for those individuals who had not experienced her in a gospel context to see how diverse her music is. We are so excited to be a part of this," added Owens. The film was originally scheduled to premiere in 2015, before Franklin's lawyers were granted an injunction in court in Denver halting the showings.

