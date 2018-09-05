Aretha Franklin's family calls eulogy offensive

hollywood

Aretha Franklin's nephew said his aunt never asked for Williams to eulogise her, since she didn't talk about plans for her funeral

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin's family said that it found an Atlanta pastor's eulogy delivered at the Queen of Soul's funeral last week offensive and distasteful. Rev Jasper Williams Jr was criticised for a political address that described children being in a home without a father as abortion after birth and said black lives do not matter unless blacks stop killing each other. Franklin's funeral was on Friday.

"He spoke for 50 minutes, and at no time did he properly eulogise her," said Vaughn Franklin, the late singer's nephew, who said he was delivering a statement for the family. Franklin said his aunt never asked for Williams to eulogise her, since she didn't talk about plans for her funeral. The family selected him because he had spoken at previous family memorials, most prominently at the funeral for Franklin's father, minister and civil rights activist CL Franklin, 34 years ago.

