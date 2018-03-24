Argentina beat Italy in international friendly

Argentina looked out-of-sorts without superstar Lionel Messi for much of their pre-World Cup friendly here against Italy, but midfielders Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini scored second-half goals to lift them to a 2-0 victory



Argentina's midfielder Lucas Biglia (L) vies with Italy's midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini during the International friendly football match between Argentina and Italy at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, north west England on March 23, 2018. Pic/ AFP

Argentina looked out-of-sorts without superstar Lionel Messi for much of their pre-World Cup friendly here against Italy, but midfielders Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini scored second-half goals to lift them to a 2-0 victory. Although Argentina is regarded as a contender at this summer's World Cup in Russia and Italy is in rebuilding mode after failing to qualify for football's showcase event for the first time in 60 years, both teams seemed equally lacking in ideas and structure and overly dependent on their star players to rescue them during Friday night's game, reports EFE news agency.

Even so, the South Americans still had enough punch to threaten the opposing goal, with veteran net minder Gianluigi Buffon making saves on shots in the first half by Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico and Gonzalo Higuain to keep the game scoreless at the intermission.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever