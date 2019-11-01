Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

Chile's Gary Medel (R) pushes Argentina's Lionel Messi have a physical encounter before both are sent off during their Copa America football tournament third-place match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. Pic/ AFP

New Delhi: Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Messi last played a game for Argentina during the 3/4th playoff match in the Copa America and in the same game, he was given a red card for his clash with Chile's midfielder Gary Medel.

Argentina's football federation announced the teams for the senior and sub-23 category. In the senior lineup, Sergio Aguero has also been called back into the side. Messi was handed a three-month ban by CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body after his comments against the corruption and lack of respect shown by the football body.

Messi and CONMEBOL first had a fallout during Argentina's semi-final against Brazil in the Copa America. As Argentina went on to lose the match, Messi alleged that the entire tournament was set-up for Brazil to take the win. He even lamented upon the second goal that Brazil scored in the match. Aguero was fouled inside the penalty box, however, the match officials did not consult Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Argentina is scheduled to play two friendly matches against Brazil and Uruguay.

