Argentina calls up Angel Correa for friendlies

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa was called up by Argentine national football coach Jorge Sampaoli for upcoming friendlies against Spain and Italy. Correa, who has not worn the national shirt in almost a year, is the newest addition to the list of 27 players released earlier this week, reports Efe.

Sampaoli's decision was made after Sergio Aguero suffered a knee injury that could keep him out of both matches. Even so, the Manchester City striker remained on the roster and would travel with the team. The match against Italy's national team will take place March 23 on Man City's turf at the Etihad Stadium.

Four days later, Argentina will go up against Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid. This is the last call-up list produced by Sampaoli before naming his final roster for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which starts in June.

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres) and Wilfredo Caballero (Manchester City).

Defenders: Federico Fazio (Roma), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City) y Fabricio Bustos (Independiente).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United), Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Pablo Perez (Boca Juniors) and Maximiliano Meza (Independiente).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Diego Perotti (Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Racing Club), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors) and Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

