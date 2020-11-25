Search

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60 after suffering cardiac arrest

Updated: 25 November, 2020 23:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Argentinian Football Association posted the news of Maradona's death on their official Twitter handle

Diego Maradona

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title is no more. The 60-year-old passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Argentine media reports. Earlier this month Maradona had undergone surgery for a brain clot.

Watch Diego Maradona's sensational goal against England in the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires, two weeks ago, in with what was initially thought to be dehydration and anaemia. Later, a blood clot was detected in his brain. Maradona underwent emergency surgery on November 3. In 2004, the 1986 World Cup winner was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction.

He has also undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and received treatment for alcohol abuse.

In 2019, Maradona had surgery to stop bleeding in his stomach and also underwent a knee operation.

First Published: 25 November, 2020 22:10 IST

