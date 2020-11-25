Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60 after suffering cardiac arrest

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title is no more. The 60-year-old passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Argentine media reports. Earlier this month Maradona had undergone surgery for a brain clot.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

The Argentinian Football Association shared the news of the legend's death on their official Twitter handle.

Watch Diego Maradona's sensational goal against England in the 1986 World Cup.

Diego Maradona was one of the greatest to ever play the game.



This goal in the 1986 World Cup was pure genius ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ·



(via @Argentina) pic.twitter.com/GCvb8LeeNq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2020

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires, two weeks ago, in with what was initially thought to be dehydration and anaemia. Later, a blood clot was detected in his brain. Maradona underwent emergency surgery on November 3. In 2004, the 1986 World Cup winner was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction.

He has also undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and received treatment for alcohol abuse.

In 2019, Maradona had surgery to stop bleeding in his stomach and also underwent a knee operation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news