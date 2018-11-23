Argentina footballer Paulo Dybala cheated on me, says ex-girlfriend Antonella

football

Argentine football ace Dybala's former girlfriend Antonella says she ended their relationship as she was fed up of his affairs and lies

Antonella Cavalieri and Paulo Dybala

Argentine football star Paulo Dybala, 25, and his model girlfriend Antonella Cavalieri, 25, were in an on-off relationship since 2015, before she decided to end things recently on learning that the Juventus striker was unfaithful.

"His great popularity and the girls he had ruined our relationship. He has always denied having affairs with other women, but at a certain point, I realised he was not being honest to me. I took the slices of ham off my eyes, packed my suitcase and left. I never saw him with anyone but my friends did. I am sure that he betrayed me, he never dedicated a single goal to me," she told Italian magazine, Oggi.

Cavalieri said it was not an easy decision for her since she had invested quite a bit in the relationship. "It's not easy to say goodbye, but it was practically necessary. After he denied having cheated on me with other girls, at a certain point I stopped believing him," she added.

Cavalieri now wants to try her luck in films or do television in Italy. "I decided to stay in Italy anyway. I would like to work in films or TV," said Cavalieri. Dybala is currently dating singer Oriana Sabatini.

