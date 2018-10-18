Argentina ready to take on the world despite Brazil loss: Coach

football

The Selecao lifted the lightly-regarded Super Clasico trophy after Miranda's header in second-half stoppage time secured a 1-0 victory in the four-team friendly tournament in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Scaloni

Argentina's caretaker Lionel Scaloni insisted his team showed they are ready to take on the whole world despite their disappointing late defeat by rivals Brazil.

The Selecao lifted the lightly-regarded Super Clasico trophy after Miranda's header in second-half stoppage time secured a 1-0 victory in the four-team friendly tournament in Saudi Arabia.

"Doing what we did [on Tuesday] we are going to be able to take on the whole world. The result was secondary, but it does not mean it does not hurt to lose like that. It is exciting the match that these guys have made; they have made an incredible effort.

"They played as an equal to a team that has a lot more than us. I am excited and happy for the work that the boys did."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever