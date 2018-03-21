Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez close to joining Inter Milan

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of European clubs by scoring 11 goals in 10 matches across all competitions for Argentina's Racing Club this year



Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez confirmed on Wednesday that he is close to joining Italian Serie A club Inter Milan. The 20-year-old has caught the attention of European clubs by scoring 11 goals in 10 matches across all competitions for Argentina's Racing Club this year, reports Xinhua news agency. He was rewarded for his prolific form by earning his first call-up to Argentina's national squad for international friendlies against Italy on Friday and Spain next Tuesday.

"Everything is almost set," Martinez told reporters on Tuesday. "There are some final details to be worked out but when I come back to Argentina there will be a meeting with my agent and everything will be settled," he said. "I keep repeating though that right now my only thought is about Racing. I want to give 100% for this club and help achieve our objectives," Martinez added.

Martinez acknowledged that the upcoming friendlies could allow him to stake a claim for a berth in Argentina's squad for the World Cup. Argentina have been drawn in the same group as Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria for the June 14-July 15 tournament in Russia. "Everything has happened very quickly. It came as a bit of a surprise (to receive the call-up)," he said. "I worked very hard to get here and I'm happy I get to experience something I have always dreamed about. I can't wait to meet the whole group, not just Lionel Messi."

