Argentine ace Serfio Aguero lifts Manchester City against Fulham in EPL

football

Argentine ace sets up first goal and scores second as Guardiola's defending champions beat Fulham 2-0 to return to the top spot in EPL points table

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (second from right) places the ball over Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico to score during an EPL match at Craven Cottage Stadium in London on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted even he was surprised at how easily the English champions swatted aside Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage to climb back on top of the Premier League on Saturday. City have now won their last 12 games in all competitions, but their rhythm from a two-week international break was not disrupted as goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero ensured the game was won in the first 27 minutes.

'Tricky game'

"It was a little bit of a tricky game. International break, 12.30 kick-off, a sunny day which is unusual," said Guardiola. "The way we started was amazing. They surprised me again, the first 15-20 minutes was exceptional. After that, the game was a bit more controlled, they had no clear chances. After the second goal, the game was under control."

Guardiola's men now lead Liverpool by a point with seven games remaining for both sides, but Jurgen Klopp's side can retake top spot with victory over third-placed Tottenham on Sunday. "Every game we have to win if we want to be champions. We have tough opponents, but that is the challenge," added Guardiola.

Quadruple possible

City remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, which they retained last month. A potential 14 games now stand between them and history, but there will be far tougher tests in wait than a dispirited Fulham. Sixty points now separate the sides at opposing ends of the table and the hosts' inability to play simple passes highlighted why they are set for the drop after just one season back in the top flight. Aguero had already seen an effort cleared off the line before Silva opened the scoring just five minutes in.

Kevin de Bruyne, on his return from a month-long injury absence, intercepted a loose pass deep inside the Fulham half and fed Aguero, who, in turn, played the ball to Silva to curl into the far corner on his favoured left foot. A second City goal seemed only a matter of time, though, and again Fulham made it easy for City by coughing up possession near their own goal. This time the roles were reversed as Silva slipped in Aguero, who found the top corner for his 29th goal of the season.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates