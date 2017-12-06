Argentine Tango inaugurated in India as a part of their Culture Circle

Tango en India by Artist Pablo Ramirez Arnol is a tribute to the Tango Musicians and the seductive dance originated from Argentina. These artworks bring together the aesthetics of Latin American Muralism and the luminosity that India generates

The Consulate General and Trade Centre of the Argentine Republic inaugurated Argentine artist Pablo Ramirez Arnol’s painting- Tango in India on December 2, 2017 as a part of Palladium's Culture Circle.

Pablo Ramirez Arnol

Culture Circle is an initiative by Palladium which integrates international Art, Music and Experiences into the mall’s ambience. The art showcase was followed by a Tango performance by the International Tango Couple Somer Surjit and Jessica Stserbakova of Tango Conscious. The performance was accompanied by a selection of fine Argentine Wines, Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec (Red) and Trapiche Sauvignon Blanc (White).

'Tango en India' by Artist Pablo Ramirez Arnol is a tribute to the Tango Musicians and the seductive dance originated from Argentina. These artworks bring together the aesthetics of Latin American Muralism and the luminosity that India generates. Tango is a dance that invites you into an embrace, an embrace that Argentina offers the world, an embrace that will unite us and get our hearts closer to each other.

Present for the evening were guests Rajendar Kalkar, Deputy Consul of Argentina, Andrea Alba Gonzalez and Deputy Consul Gabriel Hernan Rosa.

Commenting on the association The Acting Consul General, Alejandro Zothner Meyer said, "Argentina has a long and rich history of artists from the various fields of performing arts, music, literature, architecture, cinema and visual arts. The works of some of our most renowned artists have found a place amongst the most recognised collections in galleries across the world. Muralist Pablo Ramirez Arnol is among the new breed of Argentine artists, whose work is a representation of the Latin American/Mexican school of Muralism. We are happy to be associating with Palladium as they give us the opportunity to encourage and support Argentine art and artists like him."