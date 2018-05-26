Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker found guilty of match fixing

His punishment will be decided by Mulcahy at a later date



Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker faces a lengthy ban after being found guilty of match-fixing, the sport's anti-corruption body said. Kicker was found guilty of "contriving the outcome" of two matches at ATP Challenger events in Italy and Colombia in 2015, the London-based Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said in a statement on Thursday, reports Efe.

The 25-year-old also failed to report a corrupt approach and refused to cooperate with a TIU investigation, according to a ruling by independent anti-corruption hearing officer Jane Mulcahy.

His punishment will be decided by Mulcahy at a later date, TIU said. "Until that time Kicker will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis," the statement read. Kicker is currently ranked 84th in singles and reached a career high of 78th in June 2017.

