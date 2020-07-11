Arhaan Khan on life after Bigg Boss 13 and Rashami Desai: It hasn't changed much, still have my friends

It has been a long and tedious road for Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai ever since she dealt with her relationship woes on national television on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. There were also reports that her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan had transferred a large amount of money from her account to his. Rashami even took to her Twitter account and slammed Arhaan.

Now, Arhaan has broken his silence and opened up on the controversies surrounding his stay in the Bigg Boss house and his relationship with Rashami. Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said, "Things were over for me when she changed her statement again in the show. Unki aadat hai baar baar apni statements change karna (She has the habit of changing statements). We were in a live-in relationship for a year-and-a-half, and we have shared a beautiful journey together. Aage jaake agar kabhi milte hain (If we meet in the future) toh I don't have any problem with that. No grudges."

"I don't know why she did it. There were a lot of things that shouldn’t have been discussed on the show. TRP ke liye hi hua tha shayad (It was done for TRPs probably). When two people are in a live-in relationship, they know things about each other. My life hasn't changed much, I still have all my friends by my side", he continued.

Arhaan also revealed that he was suffering through anxiety and depression. Talking about the same, he said, "A lot has happened during the lockdown. Earlier Irrfan bhai passed away – he was my neighbour – then Wajid bhai, who was like an older brother to me, and then Sushant (Singh Rajput). Like everybody else, I was also going through a lot. I had anxiety. So I visited a doctor, he told me that these are symptoms of depression and gave me anti-depressants."

Some time ago, Rashami, in one of her tweets, talked about being a self-made woman who got into something she thought was love. She writes, "Done and Dusted! I don't need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more..."

So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo pic.twitter.com/R1KWDtv8Rc — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

The actress also revealed how her mother Rasila Desai reacted on all the controversies surrounding her daughter. Rashami said, "It is in my nature to be helpful and my mom scolds me a lot for that. I always tell her and that is where we fight a lot." To this, Rashami added, "My mom tells me all the time. But, I have a soft heart and I feel that I come from a background where I did not get anything easily available, so I feel like if someone tried and used to show that emotions and tells me that story, I tried my best to help them."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news