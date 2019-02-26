Ariana Grande beats Selena Gomez on Instagram

hollywood

Singer Ariana Grande has beaten Back to you hitmaker Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande has beaten "Back to you" hitmaker Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram. According to Billboard, Gomez trailed behind Grande's 146,286,173 followers with a count of 146,267,801, reports eonline.com.

Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album "Thank U, Next".

Not only on Instagram, but the "Bang bang" singer is also active on Twitter. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.

But both Grande and Gomez trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever