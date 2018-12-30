Ariana Grande cancels New Year's Eve weekend concert

hollywood

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to reveal the news while apologising to her fans

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has cancelled her highly anticipated Las Vegas performance due to illness. The 'thank u, next' singer's concert at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on December 29 would have been her first since splitting with fiancé Pete Davidson.

Grande took to Instagram to reveal the news while apologising to her fans. 'Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see you this weekend,' she wrote. 'I love you and so look forward to seeing you and making it up to you next year.'

'Love you the most,' she added. 'You're so funny sometimes man. Thank you for your patience. I will make it worth the wait.' From the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September, to her split with Pete Davidson, it has been a tough year for the 25-year-old. She has also been open about the emotional toll the 2017 suicide bombing at her Manchester concert took on her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever