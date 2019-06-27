Ariana Grande celebrates 26th birthday with '7 Rings' inspired cake

hollywood

Ariana Grande

She sees it, she likes it, she wants it, she gets it! Ariana Grande celebrated her 26th Birthday with a beautiful '7 Rings'-themed cake.

The Grammy winner celebrated her by blowing out the candles on a cake inspired by her top-selling single "7 Rings," which released earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram :’) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onJun 25, 2019 at 10:23pm PDT

While the singer did share a series of pictures and videos from her big night on Instagram, it was American music director Alfredo Flores who shared a close-up shot of the two-tier cake decorated with seven giant silver rings and several candles.

Ariana too shared a video of her birthday cake being brought to her by her parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, on Instagram.

She also shared a picture of herself dressed in a pretty LBD paired with black bunny ears, black satin gloves, and a mini disco ball purse. All dolled up for her birthday party.

While she looked absolutely gorgeous in the black satin mini dress, the singer, in her caption, stated that immediately after the picture was clicked, she changed into an oversized hoodie, a piece of clothing that has lately become her fashion statement.

"Another year around the sun n she still wearing these f****n ears. Grateful for the love and for the people I get to share this life with. And thank u for the birthday wishes. :) p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don't worry," she wrote.

On the work front, Ariana will be next seen in writer-director Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical 'The Prom'.

