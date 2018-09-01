Ariana Grande makes people angry at Aretha Franklin's funeral

hollywood

Singer Ariana Grande, who performed at the funeral of late legendary singer Aretha Franklin, faced criticism from twitteratis for wearing short dress at the funeral.

The 24-year-old, who sang soulful songs like "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" at the funeral, got accused for disrespecting Franklin by wearing a black mini dress at her mourning prayer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Former CNN executive producer, Tenisha Taylor Bell wrote on twitter,"Ariana Grande don't know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church."

Franklin was laid to rest in a mausoleum on Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, the final resting place of her father.

