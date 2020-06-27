Ariana Grande shares adorable pictures with Dalton Gomez hours before birthday

American singer Ariana Grande shared an insight into how the singer is going to celebarate her quarantine birthday with her furry friends and Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

According to Page Six, the 'Side to Side' singer made her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez Instagram official late Thursday (local time), just hours before her 27th birthday.

As per the outler, Grande posted a series of photos and videos that includes shots with Gomez, as well as her dogs and best friend Doug Middlebrook, and captioned them, "almost 27 :) Earlier in March, the outlet confirmed that Grande and Gomez, who works as a real estate agent in California, were dating.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever