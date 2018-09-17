Ariana Grande shares Mac Miller's songs on Instagram

hollywood

Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande is continuing to grieve for her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. The 25-year-old shared song ' Ladder' of the later rapper on her Instagram story. In the song, Miller raps, "somehow we gotta find a way/no matter how many miles it takes".

The 'no tears left to cry' singer took a screenshot of the album artwork that featured Miller sitting on the ground in a pink suit. Grande added various rain cloud, heart and Bird GIFs to the post.

In another Instagram story, Ariana shared track called 'Dunno' from Miller's recent album 'Swimming'. When the song came out, earlier this year, fans had speculated that the lyrics were about Grande.

Earlier this week, the 'one last time' singer penned an emotional tribute to the late rapper where she wrote, "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away."

The 26-year-old passed away on September 07, reportedly, after a possible drug overdose in California. Till now, the exact cause of his death hasn't been determined since the toxicology tests are underway. However, during the police investigation, he was declared dead due to a possible drug overdose as the investigators found a tiny amount of white powder in his California residence.

On Wednesday, his mortal remains were brought to his hometown, Pittsburgh, for his funeral.

