Ariana Grande suffering from PTSD after Manchester attack

Grande found herself at the center of tragedy on May 22 last year when an improvised explosive device was detonated outside her concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and injuring 250



Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande says she is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the Manchester attack.

Grande found herself at the center of tragedy on May 22 last year when an improvised explosive device was detonated outside her concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and injuring 250.

In an interview with British Vogue, she has revealed how she was coping with the symptoms of PTSD, reports eonline.com.

"I hate...yeah...admitting it but it very much is", she said when asked if the dizziness and anxiety Ariana Grande faced when she got home were signs of PTSD.

"That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

"Time is the biggest thing", the star added.

"I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience...like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry".

While she finds it difficult to reflect on the bombing, Grande said she does often check in on Twitter with Millie Robson, who was left with shrapnel in her legs.

"I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now, my anxiety has anxiety", Grande told the magazine.

"No. I've always had anxiety. I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it's ever been".

Also Read: Ariana Grande On Manchester Terror Attack: It's The Absolute Worst Of Humanity

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever