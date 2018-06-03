Ariana Grande thanks LGBTQ fans in open letter

Billboard editors have asked a group of pop stars to write love letters to the LGBTQ community, and Ariana Grande was among the first to respond

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande thanked her fans from LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer)community and said they mean a lot to her.

Billboard editors have asked a group of pop stars to write love letters to the LGBTQ community, and Ariana Grande was among the first to respond, saluting her gay brother Frankie and insisting there is nothing more infectious than being surrounded by her LGBTQ devotees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate", the No tears left to cry star wrote.

She added: "I idolised him. Everything Frankie did, I would do. I can't remember a difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out. He's always just been Frankie".

Grande says she was taught make-up by queens in gay bars in New York.

"I made my Broadway debut at 14-years-old and did eight shows a week but there was never a night I was too tired to run to a gay bar and do a quick Whitney cover before bed", she said.

Grande concluded that she is eternally indebted to the LGBTQ community, adding: "I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live".

Also Read: Ariana Grande To Open Billboard Music Awards

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever