Ariana Grande: This year has been one of the best of my career

hollywood

Ariana Grande says this year has been one of the best of her career and the worst in her life

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande says this year has been one of the best of her career and the worst in her life. The No Tears Left to Cry singer, 25, was honoured at Thursday night's Billboard's Women in Music event, where she was presented with the prestigious Woman of the Year award, reports people.com.

During her acceptance speech, Grande struggled to hold back tears as she touched upon her very tumultuous year, which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her failed whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. "I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life," she said.

Added the singer, "I'm not saying that for sympathy, I'm just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now…and think, ‘She's really got her s- together,' Ya know? Like, ‘She's really on it.' Like, ‘She's got it all.' "

"I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f- I'm doing so yeah, it's been a very conflicting one". Grande and Miller, 26, dated for two years before officially calling it quits in May. Shortly after the two ended things, Grande and Davidson, 25, began dating. They were engaged less than two months later.

But Grande's newfound relationship bliss was short-lived when Miller was found dead in September after an accidental overdose.

As she struggled to cope with the loss of her ex, her whirlwind romance with Davidson also ended, with the pair calling off their engagement in October.

Finishing her speech, Grande opened up about her plans for 2019 and revealed what she's has learned throughout her difficult year including a new approach to love and relationships.

