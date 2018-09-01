Ariana Grande's first kiss with fiance Pete Davidson

hollywood

Singer Ariana Grande reminisced about her first kiss with fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande reminisced about her first kiss with fiance Pete Davidson. The singer described the initial kiss as "so sick" and "so dope" during an episode of "Queen Radio" show, reports eonline.com.

"It was so cute. He asked my permission to kiss me," Grande said.

While Grande said it wasn't "too naughty of a kiss", she also described it as "really sweet" and "really sexy".

Reports of the two dating started in May. While a source had said the relationship was just "casual", the couple quickly proved their romance was something more. In June, news broke that Davidson had proposed with a diamond sparkler worth about USD 93,000.

Over the past one month, the couple attended each others' shows and Davidson also got two tattoos inked, including one of Ariana Grande's initials on his right thumb.

Grande was previously in a relationship with Mac Miller for over two years. They stopped dating in early May.

