Arif Alvi: Pakistan wants peace, but India can't mistake it for weakness

international

Addressing a gathering during the National Day parade in Islamabad President Alvi said, We are a responsible nation and want to sow the seeds of peace in the region. We do not believe in war and want to resolve all issues through dialogue

Malaysian PM Mahtir Mohamad (second left), with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi at the National Day parade in Islamabad. Pic/AP

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi on Saturday said that his country wants to "resolve all issues" with India through a comprehensive dialogue, but added that this "desire for peace should not be considered as weakness."

Addressing a gathering during the National Day parade in Islamabad, President Alvi said, "We are a responsible nation and want to sow the seeds of peace in the region. We do not believe in war and want to resolve all issues through dialogue. India's attitude has been irresponsible and we were accused of Pulwama attack without any evidence. Our desire for peace should not be mistaken as weakness," the President said.

The President went on to add that over the years Pakistan has become a strong and peaceful nuclear power and India needs to accept this reality. "India violated international laws. It was our duty to respond to Indian aggression. We promptly responded to Indian aggression with better strategy," President Alvi said while referring to the Balakot airstrikes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates