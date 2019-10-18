Arijit Singh brings to you another haunting melody, Thodi Jagah, from Marjaavaan

Arijit Singh can seldom end up singing a bad song. In a career spanning over eight years, almost all his songs have had a deep impact on the listeners, especially hapless lovers who continue to pine for their true love. And Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan presents another such song, meant for people who have experienced the pain and anguish of romance. Titled Thodi Jagah, the song presents Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria deeply and madly in love. Take a look:

It doesn't take a genius to predict, if you observe the song carefully, it's not Sutaria but her spirit that comes to communicate with Malhotra, a gangster who's now in jail. He's constantly haunted and hounded by her spirit, ala Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mohabbatein, and they both rekindle the moments they have shared together. Singh's haunting voice adds power and passion to their love story. So far, so good!

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial roles, where the former plays a midget who's the antagonist of the story. This is a story about revenge and repentance, and such stories cannot have a happy ending. Expect violence and bloodshed on the celluloid when Marjaavaan opens in the cinemas on November 15.

The film was originally planned for an October 2 release but due to the reasons best known to the makers, they postponed the date. It will clash at the box-office with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor. On one hand, the audiences will have a soft and tender romance, and on the other hand a vociferous actioner about one-upmanship. Which genre will they opt for?

On the work front, Malhotra will next star in Captain Vikram Barbra's biopic, Shershaah, Deshmukh will gear up for Baaghi 3, and Sutaria will star in Tadap, the debut vehicle of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.

