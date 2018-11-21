Arijit Singh: Claustrophobic when I hear my songs

bollywood

The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and actors from Bollywood

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh said he feels claustrophobic when he listens to his songs. At the International Film Festival of India in Goa yesterday, Singh addressed host Amit Sadh's question on whether he listens to his own songs, stating, "I feel claustrophobic when I listen to myself." His directorial debut, Sa, will be screened at the festival.

The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and actors from Bollywood. The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2018 opened Tuesday as a collage of cinematic glimpses, bursts of pride, colour and loads of 'koffee'.

Day one of the 49th edition of the country's leading movie extravaganza was high on Bollywood starpower with emphasis on sports as a nation-building exercise and strengthening ties with Israel, which is this year's country of focus.

The lamp was lit by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, I&B ministry secretary Amit Khare, and the jury. The Statute of Unity also found mention at the festival as an audio-visual of the recently-unveiled structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat was played out.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever