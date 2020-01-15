Arjan Bajwa: He, along with his commandos, rescued Mumbai during the attacks

Riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, Arjan Bajwa is set to bring forth his next offering, a web series titled Operation Terror: Black Tornado, based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actor, known for his rich baritone, will be seen portraying a real-life hero, NSG (National Security Guard) counter-terrorist unit head, Col Sunil Sheoran in the Zee5 show.

Sharing his experience of playing Sheoran — who is now a Brigadier — Bajwa tells mid-day, "It's truly overwhelming. I always wanted to portray the character of a defence personnel, and there couldn't be a better one than the commanding officer of the NSG. He, along with his commandos, rescued Mumbai during the attacks."



Col Sheoran

The actor, who will share screen space with Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Sid Makkad, Vikram Gaikwad and Avinash Wadhwan, interacted with Sheoran, also called the Bullet Catcher. "He acquired the [name] since he was shot thrice, but managed to survive. People from the NSG taught us how to use weapons, and [chronicled] details related to the uniform. [We noticed] their body language, [and learnt] the protocols they follow, how they communicate with each other during an operation, and [discussed] their personal relationships." The eight-episode series is based on Sandeep Unnithan's book, Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, and has been directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

