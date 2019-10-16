Arjan Bajwa to do a web show based on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks!

Arjan Bajwa, who was seen as Shahid Kapoor's elder brother is now doing a web show. He is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience with his next offering, a web series titled 'Operation Terror: Black Tornado', based on the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Arjan Bajwa, known for his charming personality and a rich baritone will be seen playing a pivotal role in the web series for a popular OTT platform. Having portrayed memorable roles in successful films, Arjan is quite excited and upbeat about pulling off yet another interesting and challenging one in his upcoming web series. It features Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Sid Makkad, Vikram Gaikwad and Avinash Wadhwan.

It's learnt that the series, shot across India and other popular destinations including United States of America and Israel, is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Based on Sandeep Unnithan's book, 'Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11', Operation Terror: Black Tornado is an eight-episode series, produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

Going by the subject that shook the entire world, we can't wait to see the highly-anticipated web series and especially Arjan Bajwa in a never-seen-before character!

