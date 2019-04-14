Arjan Bajwa to play a cabbie in his next

bollywood

Arjan Bajwa is said to have undergone a transformation to get into the skin of the character who is shown to be from the slums

Arjan Bajwa

Arjan Bajwa features in an untitled international project, directed by Anuradha Tiwari. The Rustom (2016) and Fashion (2008) actor plays a taxi driver. The actor is said to have undergone a transformation to get into the skin of the character who is shown to be from the slums.

Contrary to his clean-cut sharp look, the actor decided to go in for a dishevelled, fierce one. The film will do the festival rounds.

Bajwa has also starred in the Telugu movie, King, along with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Trisha. He appeared in another Telugu film in 2008 titled Arundhati, which also starred Anushka Shetty and Sonu Sood, and became one of the highest grossing Telugu films at that time.

Also read: Madhur Bhandarkar to give the audience Fashion 2 soon?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates