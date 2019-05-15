Arjan Bajwa to play Shahid Kapoor's brother in Kabir Singh

bollywood

Despite featuring in a prominent role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom, Arjan Bajwa could not put his career back on track in Bollywood. He is now hoping to get finally noticed in Kabir Singh by playing Shahid Kapoor's brother

Shahid Kapoor and Arjan Bajwa.

The trailer of the South Indian film, Arjun Reddy's remake Kabir Singh was released a few days ago, and it immediately took over social media. It also gave enough fodder for the creative minds to produce hilarious memes. While the chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is being commended, actor Arjan Bajwa is also playing a pivotal role in the movie. Arjan Bajwa is portraying the character of Shahid Kapoor's elder brother in Kabir Singh. This is Shahid and Arjan's first movie together and their bond as brothers onscreen has also become the talk of the town, and it's depicted wonderfully.

Also Read: Kabir Singh trailer review: What's got us excited about the Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer

In the trailer, Arjan Bajwa is seen looking out for Shahid Kapoor's character with utmost care and affection, who is there throughout his journey. The strong relationship between the brothers really shines through the angsty trailer.

Arjan Bajwa plays Shahid Kapoor's brother in the upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Despite featuring in a prominent role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom (2016), Bajwa could not put his career back on track in Bollywood. The Fashion (2008) actor is hoping to get finally noticed in this drama.



Arjan Bajwa

The film features Shahid Kapoor as a surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with tremendous anger management issues. Kiara Advani plays the character of Preeti, Shahid's love interest in the film. Their chemistry literally sparks a fire onscreen, and their pairing has also been loved by the audience.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Kishan Kumar and Ashwini Varde. The movie is expected to hit the theaters on June 21, 2019.

Also Read: Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor's dialogues become fodder for hilarious memes

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates