Arjit Singh's Bekhayali version will surely strike the right chord
Bekhayali from the film Kabir Singh which was recently released created a stir in the entire nation with its soulful track. The song invoked emotions – love, loss and heartbreak. The number on Youtube clearly shows the audience has fallen in love with over and over again.
The fans went crazy and flooded the social media platforms in praise of Bekhayali and wanting to hear the song in Arijit Singh's voice, to the point that the makers have released the Arijit Singh version of Bekhayali composed by Mithoon. The fans are overjoyed with this rendition!
Watch the video of Bekhayali Arijit Singh version:
This isn't the first time that Arjit and Mithoon have come together and created magic. They have created several chartbusters and now the fans are ecstatic with their union in Kabir Singh!
Producer Bhushan Kumar said, ''Arijit's voice has always made the nation believe in love and feel the sadness. After Bekhayali's hit we thought we should give more to the audience with Arijit Singh's version. We hope that it will definitely strike a chord."
Producer Murad Khetani adds, "Ari is a great singer and we are sure audiences are going to love this new version." Producer Ashwin Varde concludes by saying, "A lot of people wanted to hear Bekhayali in Arijit's voice, hence we decided to treat audiences with his version."
